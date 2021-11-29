Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 165 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

