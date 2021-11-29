Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,189 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.6% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

NYSE:BA opened at $199.21 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

