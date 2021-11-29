Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $213,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 51.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

LEN opened at $107.04 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.