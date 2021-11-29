Tri Star Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 382,910 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

