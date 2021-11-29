Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,157,000 after buying an additional 111,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,435,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 128,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,479,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.