SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Decreased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.