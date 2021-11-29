Symmetry Partners LLC Has $19.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $146.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.46 and a 52 week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

