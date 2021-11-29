Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $941,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $342.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

