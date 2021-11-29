Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 560.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $179.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.99. The company has a market cap of $251.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

