Sabal Trust CO Buys 1,990 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of GD stock opened at $193.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

