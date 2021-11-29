Sabal Trust CO Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $200.64 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.28 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

