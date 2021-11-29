Sabal Trust CO Sells 1,111 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $29,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,344 shares of company stock worth $1,274,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $203.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.54 and a 200 day moving average of $188.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.