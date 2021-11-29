Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $56,619.84 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and $284.91 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $56,619.84 or 0.98833153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00040428 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.88 or 0.00628198 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 253,476 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

