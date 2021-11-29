First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

