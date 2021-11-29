CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CK Infrastructure stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. CK Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5971 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

