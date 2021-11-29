Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Decreases By 98.8%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 31st total of 1,273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CFWFF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.