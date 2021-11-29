FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Noble Financial in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $10.61 on Monday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.12.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FAT Brands by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FAT Brands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

