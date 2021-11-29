Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Wolfspeed reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wolfspeed.

WOLF stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

