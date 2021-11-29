Critical Analysis: Micron Solutions (MICR) & Its Peers

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS: MICR) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Micron Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

This table compares Micron Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million $1.15 million 3.35 Micron Solutions Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 13.97

Micron Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Micron Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions Competitors 235 947 1774 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Micron Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 18.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 12.63% N/A N/A Micron Solutions Competitors -280.71% -20.29% -14.24%

Summary

Micron Solutions rivals beat Micron Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.