Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CADMF stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. It focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

