Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CADMF stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.
About Chemesis International
