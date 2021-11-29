United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 3rd

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

