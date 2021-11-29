Shutterstock, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

SSTK stock opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

