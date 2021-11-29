DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

