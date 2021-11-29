Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 590.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

NYSE DFS opened at $114.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

