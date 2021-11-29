DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,928 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 30,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

Stryker stock opened at $243.48 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.