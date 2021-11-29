Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $59.90

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $18,778,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GKOS opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

