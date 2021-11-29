iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

