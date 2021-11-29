Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,523 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

