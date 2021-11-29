Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,985 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000. Global Payments makes up 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 609.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 207.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.65.

Shares of GPN opened at $123.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average is $169.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.23 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

