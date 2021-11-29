Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHA opened at $102.32 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

