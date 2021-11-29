Sequent Asset Management LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.15 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

