Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $165.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.03. Balchem has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Balchem by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

