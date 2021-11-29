Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sequent Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 515,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $117.54 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

