UBS Group Upgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to “Buy”

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

