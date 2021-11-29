Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.28 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.