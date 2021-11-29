Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Truist dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.21 and its 200 day moving average is $223.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

