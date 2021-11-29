Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 110 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

IWD opened at $161.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

