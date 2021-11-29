iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,761 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $28,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 119,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $104.77 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $82.47 and a 12-month high of $108.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

