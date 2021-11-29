Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

