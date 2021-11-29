suterusu (SUTER) Market Cap Tops $25.35 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. suterusu has a market cap of $25.35 million and $616,847.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00235302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

