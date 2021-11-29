Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $195.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $7,087,691 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 139,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $197.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

