CRH (CRH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/26/2021 – CRH had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/24/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/24/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/24/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

10/4/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

