Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Decreases By 74.1%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SGBLY opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

