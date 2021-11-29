Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 924 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ChannelAdvisor worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 106,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $755.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.