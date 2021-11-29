New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the October 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NVSA opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. New Vista Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

