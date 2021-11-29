Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Down 67.1% in November

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. Midwest has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDWT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the second quarter worth $816,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Midwest by 3,226.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Midwest by 23.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its stake in Midwest by 10.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Midwest by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

