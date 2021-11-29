Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Drops By 66.7%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SCWTF opened at $1,443.40 on Monday. Schweiter Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1,443.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,558.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,482.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,587.33.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

