American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEP stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.