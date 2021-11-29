Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.18 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

