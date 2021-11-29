Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $44.09 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $44,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.12 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

